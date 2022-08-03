Insecurity: Ortom To Inaugurate Benue Volunteer Guards Thursday

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, will tomorrow, August 4, 2022, inaugurate the State Community Volunteer Guards (Batch One).

The passing-out parade of the Community Volunteer Guards which will take place at IBB Square, Makurdi, is to commence at 10 o’clock in the morning.

The Volunteer Guards are drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Terver Akase, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity,Ade this known in a statement on Wednesday.

More to follow…