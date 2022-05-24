Insecurity Now Big Business, Says Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said insecurity has become big business in the country.

This is as he wondered why government cannot stop the unknown gunmen who have been killing people in the country.

According to Adeyanju: “The security agencies know the unknown gunmen killing innocent people in the South-East and they also know where they are, just like they know those that kidnapped people on Abuja-Kaduna train.

“Insecurity has become a business to them. The more insecure the country becomes, the more money they make. They enjoy linking IPOB to the unknown gunmen because it suits their narrative.

“You want to tell me the government cannot stop some criminals moving up and down causing destruction in the country? They are even negotiating with people that abducted innocent Nigerians on a train. We are not fools!”