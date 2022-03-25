News

Insecurity: Kaduna Govt Relaxes Curfew On Kaura, Jema’a LGAs

Damola Areo6 hours ago
The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaura and Jema’a local government areas of the state.

The decision to relax the curfew from 6pm to 6am was reached after a review of the security situation presented by security agencies at a peace engagement.

By this development, there will be movement in the areas from 6am to 6pm, while the curfew is to be observed from 6pm to 6am daily.

The government wishes to reiterate that the initial declaration of the 24-hour curfew was to avert escalation of violence. Monitoring of the situation will continue. Should security assessments necessitate it, the government will not hesitate to revert to a 24-hour curfew.

