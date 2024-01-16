Insecurity: Constitute National Security Council, Bwala Tells Tinubu

A former spokesman for ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, has advised President Bola Tinubu to constitute a National Security Advisory Council to tackle insecurity in the country.

According to Bwala, the council should consist of serving and retired heads of top security agencies in the country.

This was as he expressed the belief that the Tinubu administration would find a lasting solution to the crisis in the country.

He shared on X, “The crisis economy is testing the resolve of this administration. Amidst the rising spat of banditry and kidnapping for ransom, I am convinced that @officialABAT would galvanize a consensus of national security brains to find a lasting solution to this evil.

“The constitution of national security advisory council consisting of 7 members who would be serving and/or retired heads of security and intelligence organisations such as SSS, DIA, NIA, Police etc to think outside the box would be key.”

Bwala recently hinted at dumping the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress when he met with Tinubu at the State House last week.

Addressing State House correspondents, he stated that he was ready to accept any appointment granted to him by the President as long as it helps the administration.