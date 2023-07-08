Innoson Vehicles Withdraws Scholarship Awarded To Mmesoma Ejikeme

Innoson Vehicles has withdrawn the scholarship it handed to Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Anambra State girl who falsified the result of her 2023 UTME conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB.

This was after a committee constituted by the Anambra State Government investigated her claim that the forged result was actually gotten from JAMB despite the board tendering clear evidence to prove her wrong.

In a statement, Innoson Vehicle wrote, “In recent days, we have been involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of our scholarship recipients, Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

“It was reported initially that Miss Joy scored exceptionally high on the exam, a feat that led to her being awarded a scholarship by our company.

“However, subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led us to seek clarification from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and to allow her to voice her stance, we engaged in direct dialogue with Miss Joy.

“Further to this, a committee set up by the Anambra State Governor, Dr. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

“The findings from this rigorous investigation have now confirmed that Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results.

“This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship program.

“In line with these principles and response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

“This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

“We acknowledge that this development is regrettable, and it has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Miss Joy, including her school principal and other well-meaning supporters.

“However, it is crucial to maintain the integrity of our scholarship program and the values it represents.

“Innoson Vehicles remains steadfast in its mission to support deserving students, invest in the future of our education sector, and uphold the highest ethical standards.

“We have always been deeply committed to advancing educational excellence and upholding academic integrity through our scholarship program.”