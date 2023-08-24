Information Minister Calls For Stimulation Of National Rebirth

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has emphasized the need for Nigerians to come together and improve the country’s narrative in order to fast-track its move towards greatness.

Speaking during a visit by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, he explained that his mandate from President Bola Tinubu was to prioritize national re-orientation to promote peace, unity, progress, and development in the nation.

He said, “This is our country; all of us have to come together and be transparent to ourselves. We must be honest with ourselves and ensure that whatever is wrong with us is corrected.”

Idris urged members of the Institute to join him in this task, emphasizing the importance of transparency and honesty in correcting any issues that may be hindering the nation’s progress.

He recognized the pivotal role that NIPR has played in projecting a positive image for Nigeria and encouraged them to continue their efforts alongside other members of the sector.

“We all know that NIPR has played a pivotal role over the years in projecting a positive image for our country. We need to deepen the efforts together with other members of the sector,” he said.

The NIPR National President, Malam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, expressed gratitude for the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Idris as Minister and acknowledged his experience and skills as a professional. He urged the Minister to establish communication channels between the government and the people and offered the support of NIPR in achieving his goals.

“As a member of the Institute, we believe you will deploy your decency for which you are legendary, your honesty, and your skills as a public relations practitioner to change the narrative.”

During the visit, the delegation presented the report of the 2022 Summit of the Institute titled “Rebooting Nigeria 2.0” to the Honourable Minister and urged him to support its implementation.

The delegation included members of the Governing Council of the Institute as well as other national and sub-national officials.