Influencers’ Guild Presses BBNaija Organizers Over Debt Owed Phyna

The Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN) has formally addressed Multichoice Nigeria, the organizers of Big Brother Naija, regarding the unpaid winnings owed to one of its members, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, the winner of Season 7 of the reality show.

PCCSIGN, through a letter shared on its Instagram page on Monday, highlighted the outstanding debt owed to Phyna from her victory on the show two years ago.

The letter partly read: “We, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), writes to you on behalf of ijeoma Josephina Otabor known as “Phyna’, a valued member of our guild, regarding the outstanding debts owed by Quidax Global – 1BTC= $70, 052.00, Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi)-1 year supply of Pepsi products, Travelbeta – A trip for 2 to Dubai, and Evans Industries (Unik Soap) – 1 year supply of soap product, which constitute part of the prizes she won as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up), held from July 23rd to October 2nd, 2022.”

The Guild urged Multichoice to upholed its commitment to the winners of the show by releasing the prizes owed to Phyna by the aforementioned brands.

“Failure to fulfill promised prizes not only reflects poorly on the sponsors but also undermines the integrity of the show and raises doubts in the public opinion,” the statement added.