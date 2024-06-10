Influencer Verydarkman Released from Police Custody

Popular social media influencer and blogger Martins Vincent Otse, known online as Verydarkman, has been released from police custody after meeting his bail conditions on Monday. The specific details of his bail conditions remain unclear at this time.

A video circulating on social media shows Verydarkman reuniting with his fans shortly after his release. The influencer had been detained following his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of cyberstalking. The charges involve the Nigeria Police and Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dike, to which Verydarkman pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, applied for bail during the court proceedings. However, the police prosecuting team requested additional time to respond to the bail application, prompting Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon to adjourn the hearing to May 29.

The prosecution initially sought to have Verydarkman remanded in prison custody. His lawyers successfully argued for his remand in police custody instead. Following the court’s decision, he was taken to the National Cybercrime Centre until his release.