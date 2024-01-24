Inflation To Fall In 2024 — CBN Governor, Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Yemi Cardoso has said he expects headline inflation to fall to 21.4 per cent in 2024.

The apex bank’s governor disclosed this during his keynote speech at the launching of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group macroeconomic outlook report for 2024.

He said, “Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, which aims to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent.”

Cardoso further stated that inflation targeting will help the government in its battle against inflation which hit 28.9 per cent in December. Lower rates will ultimately affect businesses, he alluded.

“The outlook for decreasing inflation in 2024 will have a profound impact on businesses, providing a more predictable cost environment and potentially leading to lower policy rates, stimulating investment, fueling growth, and creating job opportunities,” Cardoso said.