INEC To Rely On Air Force In Distribution Of Electoral Materials

Ahead of 2023 General Elections, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu has solicited the support of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for airlift of electoral materials and personnel in preparation for the upcoming elections. The INEC Chairman made the request when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao at the Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) Abuja.

Professor Yakubu also sought NAF assistance in handling the delivery of outstanding election materials for the Governorship Elections holding in Ekiti and Osun States in June and July 2022. According to the Chairman, his visit basically aimed at exploring ways of ensuring effective collaborative efforts with other stakeholders to address issues related to aspects poor electoral logistics management, of which the NAF has a critical role to play.

“This will be extended to other Armed Services in our determination to efficiently deliver materials and more efficiently serve Nigerians on Election Day”, he said. He noted that the law empowers the Commission to seek the support of the security agencies and especially the Armed Forces in delivering materials for election and the protection of election officials.

While commending the NAF for its neutrality and professionalism, the INEC Chairman stated that the collaboration with the NAF has been of tremendous benefit to the electoral process and the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

Responding, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao assured the INEC Chairman of the readiness of the NAF to provide transport aircraft to enable prompt movement of electoral materials during the 2023 general elections. He commended INEC for stabilizing the electoral process in Nigeria.

“As the electioneering season gradually picks up, we are aware of the need to coordinate movement of INEC logistics such as election materials and staff to remote areas preparatory to the forthcoming general election in February 2023. I believe further liaison with us is necessary to enable us incorporate INEC activities in our operational plans“, he said. Air Marshal Amao also stated that the NAF would continue to render all necessary assistance and support to make INEC more efficient in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities. He then directed that a Committee comprising INEC and NAF personnel be constituted to coordinate airlift of electoral materials and other logistics movement for itch free electioneering exercise.

The INEC Chairman was accompanied by some Commissioners and other top management staff. Also in attendance were Branch Chiefs and some Directors.