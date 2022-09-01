INEC To Publish Final List Of Presidential Candidates On September 20

Headline

Mahmood Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission has promised to publish the final lists of presidential and national assembly candidates on September 20.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this known while speaking at a meeting organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Mahmood, the final list for governorship and state assembly candidates is expected to be published on October 4.

He also revealed that the Commission has set September 28 for the commencement of campaigns.

This is as he urged political parties and their candidates to focus on issue-based campaign.

