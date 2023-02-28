INEC Risks Losing Nigeria, Melaye Blows Hot

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, said that actions of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, could make the electoral body lose the country.

Melaye and some party agents had on Monday staged a walk out after INEC announced that it was having challenges with the server that got transmission of results from the Bimordial Voters Accreditation System it used in the presidential election of February 25.

Reacting, Melaye, a Peoples Democratic Party member, urged the electoral body to stop manual collation of results until it sorted out the issue it had with its server.

This has so far been ignored by INEC which resumed results collation on Tuesday.

Angered, Melaye wrote on Facebook, “INEC have the responsibility to either save the process of election and lose the country or save the country and salvage the process. – Dino Melaye.”

Meanwhile, Concise News reported that the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation has called for the presidential election to be declared inconclusive.

Also, the Labour Party wants the election cancelled, citing rigging and other malpractices.