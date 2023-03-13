INEC Has Nothing To Hide, Chairman Tells Labour Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has promised to provide the Labour Party access to inspect the materials used in the February 25 presidential election.

The assurance was given by the chairman of the electoral body, Mahmood Yakubu, when Labour Party’s legal head, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, led a 60-man legal team to a meeting with representatives of INEC in Abuja on Monday to discuss modalities for obtaining the documents.

According to Yakubu, the commission has nothing to hide, just as he revealed that Resident Electoral Commissioners at the state level would also make available necessary documents to the party speedily.

He said, “INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately. We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily.”