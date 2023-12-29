INEC Elevates 5,196 Staff in Comprehensive Promotion Exercise

In a significant development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the promotion of 5,196 of its staff members across the nation. This disclosure, outlined in the commission’s daily bulletin by Mrs Adenike Tadese, the Director of Publicity and Voter Education, sheds light on the outcome of the 2023 promotion examination and evaluation conducted by INEC.

Breaking down the numbers, Tadese revealed that 55 deputy directors on Grade Level 16 have ascended to the rank of Director on Grade Level 17. Additionally, 54 assistant directors on GL 15 have been promoted to the deputy director cadre on GL 16. The promotion wave extends to 338 officers on GL 14, who have now assumed roles as Assistant Directors on GL 15. A substantial portion of the promotions, affecting 4,749 officers, spans from GL 7 to 13.

Simultaneously, four directors of the commission have been directed to proceed on terminal leave, following a directive from the Federal Government in a circular issued on July 27, 2023. Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that this decision applies to directors with eight years or more of service, aligning with the government’s retirement policy.

Providing further details, Olumekun noted that two of the directors served as heads of departments at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, while the other two were deployed as Administrative Secretaries in state offices. Importantly, he clarified that Clinical Officers in the medical cadre are exempt from the Federal Government Retirement Policy, as specified in Circular MH 7205/T31 dated Sept. 7.