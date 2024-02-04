INEC Denies Man Caught with Pre-filled Result Sheet in Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged incident involving one of its employees in Enugu State. According to the commission, false narratives suggesting that an individual was apprehended with a pre-filled result sheet for the rerun election held recently are entirely baseless.

In a statement released by INEC, the commission categorically stated that the individual in question is not affiliated with INEC and remains unknown to the commission. The statement urged the public to dismiss the erroneous report and cautioned against the dissemination of false information.

The emergence of such misleading narratives underscores the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation in the context of electoral processes. As Nigeria navigates through a complex political landscape, the integrity of electoral institutions remains paramount in ensuring transparency and fairness.