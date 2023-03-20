INEC Declares Yusuf Winner Of Kano Gov Poll

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been declared winner of Saturday’s election in Kano State.

This was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Yusuf defeated his close rival, the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, with a margin of over 100,000 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim declared the results at the Kano Collation Centre, INEC headquarters in Kano.