INEC Declares Kebbi Gov Poll Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship election in Kebbi State inconclusive.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kebbi, Professor Yusuf Saidu, made the decision over what he described as irregularities which marred elections in 18 local government areas of the state

The returning officer quoted some sections from the electoral law which gave him the power to declare the results inconclusive.

He explained that 20 out of the 21 LGAs had cancellations in certain polling units.