INEC Declares Fintiri Winner Of Adamawa Gov Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in March 18, 2023, election in Adamawa State, Govenror Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner

The PDP candidate scored a total of 430, 861 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Aisha Binani, who scored 398,788 votes.

Reacting, the PDP tweeted, “Congratulations to him, the people of Adamawa State and the entire PDP family.”

