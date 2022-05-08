INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Denies Joining Presidential Race

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has debunked claims that he would soon join the presidential race.

He said he remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections.

This was according to a statement signed by the INEC chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Lawrence.

It read, “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or illwill against, any political party or candidate.”