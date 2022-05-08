INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, A Lackey Of APC

Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has said the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu, is a lackey of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

INEC had debunked claims that Mahmood would soon join the presidential race.

This was according to a statement signed by the INEC chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Lawrence.

It read, “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or illwill against, any political party or candidate.”

Reacting, Sowore wrote, “INEC Nigeria Chair, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is a lackey of All Progressives Congress – APC after renewing his tenure by paying N3 billion to All Progressives Congress – APC cabal in the Presidency & @nassnigeria. People knowledgeable of Yakubu’s allegiance to the ruling party are right to suggest that he buys the APC Presidential nomination form. #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”