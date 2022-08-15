INEC Backs Police Caution To Presidential Candidates’ Supporters

The Press Secretary to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the Nigeria Police was in order to advise supporters of presidential candidates not to engage in violence.

According to Oyekanmi, no meaningful electoral activities can take place amid chaos.

He noted, ‘’It is not for nothing that the Independent National Electoral Commission works closely with security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to guarantee peace in all our elections.

‘’The commission also works closely with the National Peace Committee to ensure that candidates in all major elections, especially the off-season governorship elections held in Edo, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, sign the Peace Accord.

‘’My appeal to supporters of various candidates is that they should shun violence. The next general election will not be about who throws the most vicious punches. It will be about fundamental issues affecting the well being of all citizens across Nigeria.’’