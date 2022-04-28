Industrialisation: Imo Benefits From AfDB $540m Project

Following the partnership with Nigerian Government for the pilot phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones to be located in Imo State and other six States, the African Development Bank (AfDB) mobilizes $540m for the project.

Speaking after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House Abuja today, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the Bank disclosed that: “The African Development Bank has approved a total of $210 million while the Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have approved $170 million and $160 million respectively, towards the program.”

Recall that early this year, Governor Hope Uzodimma participated, as a focal Governor, in the signing of partnership deed with the Bank for the program.

The program which aims to combat the rising global food insecurity, would greatly position Imo State in the circuit of economies proffering solutions to the food crisis, while creating employment opportunities for Ndi Imo.