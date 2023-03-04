News

Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a terse statement, Modi stated that he looks forward to working with the former governor of Lagos when he’s sworn-in.

He wrote, “I congratulate H.E. Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning the Presidential elections. Look forward to further strengthening India-Nigeria bilateral relations under your leadership. @officialABAT.”

Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election by defeating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

He was then declared winner and President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

