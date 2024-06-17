India Sacks Igor Stimac After World Cup Qualifier Defeat

India’s football federation announced the dismissal of head coach Igor Stimac on Monday, following the team’s underwhelming performance in the World Cup qualifiers.

India’s aspirations to advance to the third round of the Asian qualifiers were crushed earlier this month after a 2-1 loss to Qatar. The team finished third in their group, trailing behind Kuwait and Qatar.

In a statement, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) highlighted the need for new leadership: “Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward.” The AIFF confirmed that a notice of termination had been issued to Stimac, relieving him of his duties with immediate effect.

Following the defeat to Qatar, Stimac criticized the officiating, describing one of Qatar’s goals as “irregular.” Despite these protests, the result stood, sealing India’s elimination from the qualifiers and prompting the decision for a coaching change.