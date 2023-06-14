India, Nigeria Join Forces To Combat Illegal Drug Trade

India and Nigeria have taken a significant stride in their fight against the illegal drug trade, as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria have joined forces to put an end to the flow of illicit drugs between the two countries.

Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday in Abuja, the two agencies have solidified their commitment to combating drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking. The MOU represents a strong partnership aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens in both nations and the global community as a whole.

A Critical Memorandum of Understanding

The MOU, signed by NDLEA’s chairman and CEO, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (retd), on behalf of the agency, marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. Marwa emphasized that the agreement signifies the foresight and dedication of both agencies to eliminate the menace posed by illicit drugs.

With the MOU in place, India and Nigeria are positioning themselves at the forefront of dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks, which possess the audacity to outmaneuver legitimate drug law enforcement efforts.

A United Front Against Transnational Drug Trafficking

Recognizing the threat posed by synthetic opioids and amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS), Marwa underscored the commitment of both governments to eradicating the menace caused by these illicit substances. The collaboration between the NCB and NDLEA will play a pivotal role in preventing the trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, precursor chemicals, and related matters between the two countries.

The signing of the MOU signifies the united front India and Nigeria are forming to tackle the illicit drug trade head-on. By pooling their resources and expertise, both nations are poised to make a significant impact in the fight against drug trafficking.

Addressing the Global Impact of Drug Trade

Ambassador Shri Balasubramanian, the Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria, commended the joint efforts of both countries and highlighted the profound negative impact of drugs on global financial and political systems. He stressed that the proceeds from drug trafficking are often used to fund terrorism, making it crucial to combat this issue for the sake of national security.

Balasubramanian further emphasized the adverse effects of drug trafficking on individual health and national economies. He acknowledged that the criminal drug trade has taken advantage of the liberal trade relations and educational opportunities between India and Nigeria. However, he urged both countries to leverage their similar demographic advantages to address the pressing issue of substance abuse.

By working together and utilizing their shared strengths, India and Nigeria are taking a crucial step toward creating safer communities, preventing drug abuse, and securing a better future for their citizens.