Independence: How Deputy Gov Led Borno’s Celebrations

Borno’s Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, yesterday led dignitaries to the Ramat Square in Maiduguri, venue of the state’s independence day celebration.

The gathering was the first time in over a decade since the advent of Boko Haram insurgency.

Kadafur represented the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who had attended the UN General Assembly in New York and proceeded on some official engagements from there.

Top officers and other personnel of the Nigerian Police Force mounted guard of honour and led match parade that was supervised by the Deputy Governor.

After taking part in the guard of honour, Deputy Governor Kadafur conveyed Governor Zulum’s Independence Day message to the people of Borno State.

“My dear compatriots, today, is another threshold in the history of our great country, Nigeria, as we converge here this morning to commemorate the 62nd Independence Anniversary of our nationhood. I believe this occasion is worthy of celebration by all well-meaning Nigerians, home and abroad. regrettably, this auspicious occasion could not hold in Borno State for quite some time, due to the peculiar security challenges bedeviling the state”, Zulum said in the message.

The governor described this year’s independence celebration as a clear indication that peace was fast returning to the state as a result of successes recorded by the gallant troops of the Nigerian Military and other security agencies with support from volunteers in the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes.

“They (armed forces and volunteers) sacrificed their personal comfort, energy, time and health for the country to be independent, united and an indivisible entity. As such, we shall not allow these sacrifices to be in vain”, he added.

Other aspects of the Governor’s message noted:

“On this day and in the spirit of rededication, we renew our commitment to confronting the challenges of critical infrastructure destroyed by the decade long Boko Haram insurgency and explore avenues to create job opportunities to our teeming unemployed youths thereby minimizing the upsurge of social vices in the society”.

“We remain confident that with the massive investments we have made in the last three years in the expansion and strengthening of our resettlement and recovery effort, we shall succeed in our commitment to provide the dividends of democracy on a sustainable basis and attainment of our Policy Thrust”.

“We have a duty to improve on job creation, access to education, healthcare delivery services, security, portable water supply for both human and animal consumptions, among others. We can do these only in a climate of peace and security”.

“We need to make commitment beyond our heroes past to reflect on the gains and lessons learnt over the years and face the challenges of our time. We must be evident in our character of selflessness and sense of responsibility that characterized the lives of our heroes. For the nation to actualize its corporate vision, there is need for all citizens to appreciate the differences and diversity inherent in Nigeria”, he stressed.

He enjoined all citizens to remain united, live peacefully and shun all tendencies capable of plunging the nation into chaos and anarchy as the 2023 general elections is fast approaching and urged all to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and peaceful co-existence for a prosperous nation.

… Zulum lauds Buhari for stabilizing Borno

Deputy Governor Kadafur, also in his message, delivered Governor Zulum’s special tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless commitment to the fight against Boko Haram in Borno and the rest of the northeast for the last eight years.

He noted that the President’s undivided focus has brought significant level of stability in Borno and other states across the northeast.

The governor’s message also acknowledged the President’s stand on national unity.

“It is evident that the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria has shown strong commitment to the indivisibility of Nigeria”, Zulum said.