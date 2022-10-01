Independence Day: Tinubu Charges Nigerians On Unity

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to unite to rebuild the country.

The former governor of Lagos urged citizens to see each other as brothers and sisters regardless of ethnic, religious or regional diversity.

He said this in his independence day message to Nigerians.

Tinubu said, “That our people live in the dignity afforded by prosperity, justice, freedom and an unyielding belief in our capacity to overcome any obstacle was what compelled our founders to strive for the independence we now enjoy,” he stated.

“On this Independence Day, let us commit ourselves to Nigeria’s unity as well as to our collective improvement. In unity, we must see each other as brothers and sisters regardless of our ethnic, religious or regional diversity.

“In seeking national improvement, hands must be on deck in growing the economy, creating jobs, feeding the hungry, educating our youth, caring for the sick and protecting our people and their way of life from evil and misguided foes who seek to destroy all that is good.

“May we all seek the best for Nigeria regardless of partisan affiliation and may we never undermine the national purpose in pursuit of narrow gain,” he stated.