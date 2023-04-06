Inciting Comments: Court Remands Lagos Eze

The Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been ordered by the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The order followed his arraignment and arrest over a viral video showing him threatening to invite memebrs of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to Lagos.

The 67-year-old was arraigned on Wednesday before the magistrate court, presided over by P. E. Nwaka on charges bordering on misconduct and intention to cause a breach of peace in Lagos State.

Nwajagu is said to have committed the offence on March 26, 2023, at No 2 Akeem Shittu Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by making inciting statements, saying that he would bring IPOB terrorist group to shut down Lagos for one month, three weeks, or three days,” the prosecution said.

According to the team, the offences contravened Sections 168 (d), 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.