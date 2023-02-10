IMSU Partners NiMET On Data Exchange

The Centre for Atmosphere and Environmental Research (CAER) at the Imo State University, Owerri, has indicated interest in forging partnership with the Nigerian Meteorology Agency, NiMet, in the area of data exchange.

Representing the Vice Chancellor of the University, the Director of the Centre, Prof Theo Chidiezie Chineke disclosed that the purpose of the visit is to see how NiMet and the Research Centre can work together.

Prof Chineke also used the visit to congratulate and commend NiMet for the successful hosting of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), which he said they joined via Zoom. He added that the university track the partnership, the representative of the VC came with a copy of a drafted Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for NiMet’s perusal.

In his response, the representative of the DG/CEO of NiMet, Director of Weather Forecasting Services, Engr Mailadi Yusuf assured them of NiMet’s commitment towards assisting national institutions through collaborations to do research work together and a robust partnership.

The visitors were later taken on a facility tour round the agency.