Imposters Acquired Military Accoutrements From Illegal Vendors – Army

The Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army has reacted to an online publication making the rounds on the social media, that the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) petitioned the General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA, over the detention of a civilian named Jude Eze at Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

“In setting the records straight, it would be recalled that 81 Division recently arrested several impostors posing as military personnel, who were paraded before the media and subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police for further necessary action,” the army said through spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

“Preliminary investigations conducted on the impostors revealed that most of them acquired their military accoutrements from illegal vendors within Lagos. This finding, necessitated a raid on illegal vendors of military accoutrements in Lagos, leading to the arrest of several culprits.

“Currently, investigation into their activities is ongoing to obtain more intelligence and unravel some suspicions about their activities and networks, both within and outside Nigeria, since it is a matter that touches on breach of national security.

“The Division wishes to state that as soon as the investigation is concluded the suspect would be handed over to the appropriate security agency for further action.

“Members of the general public should be rest assured that the Division will continue to respect and protect the rights of citizens as enshrined in the constitution.

“The Division enjoins members of the public to continue to support her operations with credible information on observed illicit activities and crimes being perpetrated by persons in military uniform, to rid Lagos and Ogun States of criminal elements using military uniform as cover.

“You are please requested to disseminate the information through your medium. Thank you for your usual cooperation.”