Importation Of Noodles Prohibited – NAFDAC

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye
NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye

In a statement released on Monday, May 1, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, confirmed that the importation of Indomie noodles has been prohibited in Nigeria.

She explained that the product is among the foods on the government’s list of prohibited items.

“It should be noted that indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC.”

