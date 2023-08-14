Impeachment: PDP Faults Shaibu’s Legal Action

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has expressed strong criticism towards Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu for his decision to resort to the court in response to an impeachment allegation.

Shaibu had taken the step of approaching the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking a restraining order against Governor Godwin Obaseki, his own principal, whom he accused of plotting his impeachment.

A meeting convened on Sunday in Igueben, situated in the Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State, saw PDP leaders from the Edo Central Senatorial District voicing their dissatisfaction with Shaibu’s approach. They highlighted his failure to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms provided by the party.

Prominent figures present at the gathering, as reported by the Nigerian News Agency (NAN), included Tony Aziegbemi, the chairman of the Edo State PDP; Clifford Odia, a former Edo Central Senator; Chief Tom Ikimi, former Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), along with other distinguished individuals.

Following their discussions, a communique was issued to summarize the outcome of the meeting. In this communique, the PDP leaders expressed their unwavering support and confidence in Governor Godwin Obaseki regarding the contentious matter.

“During the meeting, a vote of implicit confidence in the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, was moved by Chief Francis Ulinfun and seconded by Elder Johnny Abhulimen.

“However, the deteriorating relationship between our Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, was noted with utmost dismay,” the communique partly read.

The PDP leaders also observed that the controversy was unnecessary, considering that the central issue bordered on the governorship election in 2024.

“We therefore urge the deputy governor to withdraw his suit forthwith and seek a political solution to the problem with his principal,” they submitted.