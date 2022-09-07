Imo’ll Continue To Partner With The Church – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has given the assurance that the Shared Prosperity Government of Imo State will continue to partner and be in solidarity with the Church for the Safety and Prosperity of Ndi Imo.

Governor Uzodimma gave the assurance at the Imo Unity Prayers and Praise Convention held at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri. The Governor recounted the story of the divine restoration of the People’s mandate and the deliverance of the State from its detractors.

Gov. Uzodimma commended the Leaders of the various churches along with the leadership of the Imo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for their collaborations and prayers for the State.

While acknowledging God Almighty for His good works in Imo State, the Governor encouraged Ndi Imo not to lose hope as God has taken over the battle being waged against the progress of the State. He urged the people of the State to remain steadfast in their devotion to God Almighty.

The event, which was organised by the Imo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), was led by Rev. Eches D. Eches and drew the participation of many including His Grace Most Rev’d Archbishop Lucius Ugorji who was the Guest Speaker and Bishop Maxwell C. Korie the Southern Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodimma graced the event in the company of his wife, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Bola Njoku and a host of other Government officials and dignitaries.

Gospel Artiste Mercy Chinwo lifted spirits with her moving renditions.