Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the hosting of the 2022 Edition of National Best of Nollywood (BON) awards in Imo State.

The approval was made during the courtesy visit of the Best of Nollywood National Executive Members to Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Government House New Exco, Owerri.

The Governor in his address expressed pleasure and assured of the Government’s support for the success of the program.