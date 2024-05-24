Imo Pushes for Reliable Electricity to Boost Economy

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has emphasized the importance of reliable electricity supply as a cornerstone for the state’s industrialization and economic stability. Speaking during a visit from the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Uzodimma highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure steady power for Imo residents and businesses.

Uzodimma praised the Federal Ministry of Power for its crucial partnership, which he views as essential for realizing the state’s vision of energy self-sufficiency. The governor stressed that reliable electricity is foundational for optimal business operations and productivity.

He expressed enthusiasm about the state’s progress towards generating its own electricity, a development he believes will significantly boost economic growth and attract investments. Uzodimma also reiterated the state’s openness to more partnerships that support its developmental goals, underscoring a commitment to innovation and progress.