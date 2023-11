Governor Hope Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has won 20 out of 27 LGAs in Imo State.

𝐀𝐏𝐂: 430,218

𝐋𝐏: 45,020

𝐏𝐃𝐏: 45,698

Results are still being collared in the election held on Saturday.

More to follow…