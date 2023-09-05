Imo Poll: PDP Postpones Campaign Flag Off

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially announced the postponement of the formal Campaign Flag-off for the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election, earlier scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The party stated that the decision was reached after a thorough consultation with stakeholders.

“The postponement is in view of a national development that requires the full involvement of the Party including critical stakeholders from Imo State,” Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said.

“While regretting the inconveniences the postponement may cause, the PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our Party, especially in Imo State to remain steadfast in the collective efforts of Imo State people to rescue and make their State Safe Again with our Candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu on the saddle.

“A new date for the formal Campaign Flag-off will be communicated by the Party leadership in due course

“The PDP salutes the people of Imo State for their unrelenting patriotism, courage, commitment and dedication in support of our candidate and Party ahead of victory on November 11, 2023,” Ologunagba concluded