Imo Police Warn Hoodlums After INEC Office Attack

The Imo State Police Command has reacted to yet another attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by gunmen.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the command,Michael Abattam, the command warned hoodlums not to test its might.

According to the police, “See something and say something has been our slogan. They attacked the INEC office with petrol bombs. We have also recovered some of the petrol bombs they used in the attack. Because what they did was throw petrol bombs at the INEC, offices.

“The rate of damage like I said is minimal. We are on the ground. We can tell you what happened. The damage has to do with the effect of the dynamite. Dynamite goes down and the effect will go around. We have always repelled them. We are working assiduously to make sure that the election in Imo state will hold.”

“This is an eye-opener for whoever wants to come in and test our power. We are out for them and our intelligence is key,” police said.