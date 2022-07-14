Imo Govt To Provide High Speed Internet For Ease Of Doing Business

In a bid to improve on the ease of doing business in Imo State, the Imo State Government is partnering with the Heartland Fiber Optic Company Limited to provide high speed broadband infrastructure under the umbrella of Imo State Unified Fiber Duct Installation Project.

The formalities for the partnership was finalized yesterday, with the inauguration of the board of directors for the Heartland Fiber Optic Company Limited at the Executive Chambers, Government House Owerri.

In his address, the Governor disclosed that the 3,000km Unified Fiber Duct Infrastructure across major cities in Imo State, is expected to translate into economic growth, job creation for our teeming youths through the web-based business opportunities and an improved digital economy thereby paving way for foreign direct investment portfolio.

Members of the Board are: Mr. Rasky Gbinigie, Chairman; Dr. Patrick Chidi Uzoma, Director; Mr. Kamaru Oladimeji, Managing Director; Mr. Chris Ebuaibor, Executive Director Operations; Barr. C.O.C Akolisa, Attorney General representing IMSG and Mr. John Uzoma, Perm. Sec. Science and technology representing IMSG