Imo Govt To Build Schools In 305 Wards

In addition to the ongoing rehabilitation of healthcare centres in every ward, The Shared Prosperity Government led by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma is set to establish schools in all the 305 wards in the State.

In his address, Governor Hope Uzodimma at the meeting *with* Traditional rulers, Transition Committee Chairmen and the leadership of the ruling party stated that it is part of the plans of the Shared Prosperity Government to avail quality education and healthcare services at the grassroots.

The Governor at the meeting reviewed the extent *of ongoing rehabilitation works done in* 305 Healthcare centres in the State as the Director General of the Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Rev. Sister (Dr.) Uzoma disclosed that work has reached advanced stages of completion in 240 of the health centres, while construction is gearing to commence on the remaining 65 health centres.

The Governor charged all the grassroots leaders especially the traditional rulers and ward leaders to take responsibility and accountability for the developments in their respective wards as the constructions and establishments will be in their custody.

At the meeting, the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), McDonald Ebere (Ph.D) commended the Governor for the giant strides and developments *in the State of which* the Ruling party is proud of. He also promised that *Imolites* will yet enjoy people-oriented policies under the Administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Present at the meeting were: the Leader of the Elders Council, HRH Eze E.C. Okeke; and the other Traditional Zonal Heads of the State; State Local Government Chairmen; Council Chairmen; Ward Leaders; and the Government Political Appointees.