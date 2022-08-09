Imo Govt Takes Possession Of Standard Shoes Industry

Following the recovery of Imo Standard Shoes Industry from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Comr. Simon Ebegbulem has taken possession of the company on behalf of the State Government from the RHODS Security Consultant.

Speaking after the signing of the official documents, the Commissioner stated that the ceremony marks another landmark achievement of the 3R Administration. He stated that the recovery of the shoe industry will boost job creation and industrial base of the State.

He lauded his Excellency Dist. Sen Hope Uzodimma for courageously paying off the debts and his determination to ensure that the shoe industry comes back on board.

The CEO of RHODS Security Consultant, Commodore Ogechi Osuagwu (RTD.) stated that the company, a security arm of AMCON, has over the period, secured the premises, and following the recovery of the Industry by Imo State Government from AMCON, he has officially handed over the keys and premises to the Commissioner thereby, withdrawing his services.