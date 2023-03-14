Imo Govt Set To Inaugurate Hospital

The Imo State Healthcare sector has received another boost as the Umuokanne General Hospital, is set for commissioning, having been structurally completed and undergoing equipping.

Located at the heart of Ohaji-Egbema LGA of Imo State, the General Hospital is one out of the three of its kind being built by the Imo State Government through the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) across the oil bearing communities.

Speaking to news men over the weekend, the Managing Director of the commission, Chief Charles Orie, assured the people of Ohaji-Egbema that the Hospital will commence rendering of healthcare services in few months to come.

According to Chief Charles Orie, the 3 hospital projects in the 3 Oil Producing Local Government Areas are pure ISOPADEC Projects which should be commissioned by March this year.

He also stated that the people of Ohaji-Egbema LGA has assured him and the Governor to protect the projects that has come to them through the

Shared Prosperity Government of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

He expressed gratitude to the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is wielding the willpower in developing, not just the oil bearing communities, but the State at large.

Chief Chalre Orie therefore, called on ndi Imo to rally round in support of the 3R Government of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.