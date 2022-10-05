Imo Govt Gives Workers Free Medical Care

As part of the stimulus package of the Shared Prosperity Government, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved free medical care through the Health Insurance Scheme for more than 47,000 civil servants in the State.

Governor Hope Uzodimma disclosed this at an interactive session with all the State Commissioners, Head of Service, Head of Parastatals and agencies and directors in the civil service at Government House, Owerri.

The Governor disclosed that this is part of Social welfare package to cushion the economic situation and return dignity of labour to the State Civil Service for both for the Local and State Civil Servants.

On the issue of promotion, the Governor stated that promotions will be made only to verified staff and not ghost workers or absentees workers.

The Head of Service, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma in his address said that this is the first of its kind gesture in the State civil service. He commended the Governor and promised more efficiency from the civil servants.