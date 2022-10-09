Imo Conquers South-East At National Sports Festival

The Imo Sports contingents have made the State proud at the just concluded National Sports Festival, Southeast Elimination Series at the newly reconstructed state-of-the-art Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Honourable Dan Ogu congratulated the Imo Contingents and other participants for the victorious outing.

He commended the Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for giving an enabling and secure environment for the development of sports in Imo State.

Highlight of performance in diverse sports competitions were:

1. FOOTBALL – Imo Male: 1st, Abia Male: 2nd. Imo Female: 1st, Anambra 2nd.

2. HANDBALL – Imo Male: 1st, Anambra 2nd. Imo Female: 1st, Abia 2nd.

3. BASKETBALL – Imo Male: 1st, Anambra 2nd. Imo Female: 1st, Abia 2nd.

4. VOLLEYBALL – Imo Male: 1st, Anambra 2nd. Imo Female: 1st, Imo 2nd.

5. BEACH VOLLEYBALL – Imo Male: 1st, Anambra 2nd. Imo Female 1st, Imo 2nd.

6. HOCKEY – Male: Abia had automatic qualification with Imo female team also getting automatic qualification as the two States had no opponents.