Imo Citizens Needed To Help Stamp Out Banditry -Uzodinma

The duty of securing Imo State has remained a progressive one under our leadership. For us to completely stamp out the pockets of banditry at some flashpoints in the State would require the collaboration of our people.

This was the highpoint of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s speech yesterday at the St. Rose Catholic Parish, Omuma where he joined Christian faithfuls from around the world to mark the Easter Celebration.

He said, “We cannot stop praying for a renewed, patriotic and compassionate heart for those sponsoring insecurity against the people of imo State in the name of politics. The attack on lives and the destruction of properties in Imo State will continue to be tackled by the resilience of our security agents. Our cautious approach should not in any way be mistaken for weakness.

“Be assured that my administration shall not relent in the fight against insecurity and we shall stop at nothing to restore peace to our State.”