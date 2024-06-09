Immigration Officer Bags Seven-Year Jail Term for Passport Fraud

One Quadri Ismail Adeyinka, a staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service, has been convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison for committing a travelling passport fraud.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) which secured the conviction.

According to the statement, “The Commission had arraigned the convict before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja on a four-counts charge bordering on gratification, conferment of corrupt advantage and cheating contrary to extant provisions of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and the Penal Code Act.

“Counsel to the ICPC, Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha had in the course of the trial led evidence before the court on how Mr. Adeyinka defrauded one Mr. Ovie Justice Ojeffia under the pretense of regularizing the latter’s international passport.

“Adeyinka was said to have received the sum of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) from Ojeffia to regularise the said passport but reneged. The victim thereafter petitioned ICPC which led to the investigation and arraignment of the convict before the court.

“In his judgement, Justice Onwuegbuzie, found Mr. Adeyinka guilty on all four (4) counts charge and sentenced him to seven (7) years each for counts 1 and 2, five (5) years for count 4 and two (2) years for count 3.

“The sentences are to run concurrently.”