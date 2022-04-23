Imbibe Culture Of Integrity, ICPC Charges Students

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, as part of its efforts to diminish corruption among the youths and engender a passion for Integrity, has charged students in Lagos State to shun all acts of corruption and imbibe the culture of integrity.

ICPC gave the charge through an officer of the Commission, Mary Omonoyan, during sensitization sessions with the students of 4 different schools. She noted that corruption is a dream killer and therefore called on the students not to partake in any such acts.

Omonoyan also admonished the young people to stick to high moral standards, be punctual to school at all times and avoid any form of examination malpractices.

The students were also encouraged to take advantage of the social media platforms of the Commission to learn more about ICPC’s activities and how they can contribute to fighting the menace.

Schools that were visited for the sensitization included Aladura Comprehensive High School, Anthony African Church Model College, Ifako-Ijaiye, African Church Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye and Kings College, Lagos.

Having heard from the Commission, the highly enthusiastic students resolved that even as young people, they can do something to fight corruption and will start by imbibing ethical values.

The management of the schools expressed happiness that the sensitization sessions were reinforcing the message of the National Values Curriculum.

At Kings College, the principal of the school, Mr. Andrew Agada in his remarks, praised the Commission for the initiative of sensitizing students on and against corruption, saying that it will go a long way in shaping them to be responsible adults in their chosen careers.

Partnering with ICPC in the exercise, Step-Up Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organization and member of the National Anti-Corruption Coalition (NACC), donated an anti-corruption story book titled “Ansa’s Speech” to the over 500 students in attendance at the sessions.