I’m Yet To Receive Prize Money As BBTitan Winner – Khosi

Makhosazane Twala, widely known as Khosi and the triumphant winner of Big Brother Titans (BBTitans), recently revealed in a viral video from her recent interview with TV3 Ghana that she has yet to receive her well-deserved cash prize from the show.

Expressing her astonishment, Khosi shared her surprise at emerging as the victor and expressed disappointment that even after several months had passed since the conclusion of the show, she and her fellow housemates had not received their rewards and prizes.

Among the unclaimed prizes is her $100,000 cash prize, which was supposed to be awarded by the show organizers.

“My victory at the Big Brother Titans show really surprised me, and whenever I watch it, it feels unreal and gives me goosebumps.

“My fellow housemates and I have not been paid our rewards, and I am sure it’s for a good cause,” she said.