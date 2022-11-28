I’m Where I Am Today Because Of Luck — Billionaire, Tony Elumelu

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has said he came this far in life because of luck.

Elumelu made this known Via his Twitter page on Monday, while motivating his followers.

According to the billionaire, luck is part of the cocktail one needs to be successful.

Elumelu wrote, “I am where I am today because of luck. Let me be clear: Luck is important, but it is not a substitute for hard work or labor. Luck is a part of the cocktail that you need for success.

“There are two ingredients for luck -hard work and passion. The more work you put into something and the more passion you apply, the “luckier” you will find yourself. You have to work hard, and be passionate and committed about what you do, to be successful and make your own luck.

“Hardwork and passion are within your power and control, and you should apply them to earn your own luck and to help us foster a better and more prosperous world.”