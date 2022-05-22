I’m The Best Of All Aspsirants To Defend Igbo Interest – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has told leaders and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State to trust him as the only presidential aspirant who has the capacity to defend the interest of Ndi Igbo.

Governor Wike, who is also a presidential aspirant of the PDP met with the leaders and delegates of the party at Abia State Government House, in Umuahia on Friday to solicit support ahead of the party’s presidential primary this month.

The Rivers State governor stated that he would not be that kind of a leader who would be lost on the opportunity in public service to address social injustice and other forms of unfair treatment that people suffer in Nigeria.

Governor Wike reiterated his belief in the restructuring of Nigeria and is determined to be the first to start the process to strengthen the sense of belonging among Nigerians.

“I say so with all amount of seriousness and I challenge anybody who is from the Southern part of Nigeria; who is from South-South, who is from South-East to say so boldly too. Check all of us, look and determine who can even defend the interest of Ndi Igbo better than me?

“It is not merely to talk. I mean who has the mind. Who has the courage. I have the mind and I have the courage. I will make sure the injustice in this country is being solved.

“Ask them, when they were in power, what did they do? How many of them have spoken out? Look, don’t waste your votes on such people.”

Governor Wike observed that things have fallen apart in the country because those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who control the Federal Government lack such capacity.

The governor said he is prepared to effectively and productively take drastic decisions and do so courageously in order to promote national good.

Governor Wike assured that in solving Nigeria’s numerous problems, he would also provide requisite logistics, and other support to the security agencies to enable them curb insurgency and activities of bandits within a given timeline.

“That is what leadership is all about. You must be courageous to take decisions people are thinking that is impossible. Inability to take decisions, that is our problem in this country.

“But I will take those decisions that people are running away from. I will take it.”

On his part, governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu , who had earlier hosted governor Wike on a courtesy visit, said they have found in the presidential aspirant a leader who is consistent, with a character and trust worthy.

Dr. Ikpeazu said Nigeria is in a precarious situation with a bleak future and requires governor Wike to forge national unity, rescue the country and stabilise socioeconomic development.

Former Abia State governor, Senator Theodore Orji, who represents Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said governor Wike as a performer, is qualified to lead Nigeria.

He assured the presidential aspirant that Abia state delegates will support him.

Also speaking, former governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dakwambo restated that governor Wike is truly a tested politician who is prepared psychologically and physically to be the best president of Nigeria.

Abia State PDP chairman, Dr. Alwell Asiforo Okere informed that most delegates are governor Wike’s converts because they believe in the leadership that he would offer following from what he had accomplished in Rivers State.